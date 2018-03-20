on 03/20/2018 |

Joyce Lee Butler, 84, of Glasgow, died Monday, March 19, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late John S. and Pearl Q. Teeter. Her husband was the late Jesse Richard Butler.

Mrs. Butler and her husband lived in Northwest Indiana for many years. She graduated from Hammond High School, Indiana University, Purdue University and Sawyers Business College and taught school at Jefferson School in Hammond, IN. She later went to work for the federal government while in Indiana and transferred to Kentucky when they moved to Glasgow after her husband’s retirement.

She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and the Park City Homemakers. She and her husband transferred their church membership to the Old Zion United Methodist Church on April 4, 1993.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Diana Kuntz of Paw Paw, MI and Lisa Nicholas of Glasgow; a son John Moss of Glasgow; two step-daughters Belinda Staley of Lansing, IL and Karen Gillespie of Highland, IN. Thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren also survive. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, a son-in-law and an infant granddaughter.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, March 23rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Butler-Huffman Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2pm until 8pm and Friday morning prior to the service.