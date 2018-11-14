on 11/14/2018 |

Joyce Lee Hancock-Devore age 84 of Cave City departed this life on Tuesday November 13, 2018 at her home. She was the daughter of the late James Hancock and Edith Owens Hancock. She was office manager at Mitchell Brothers Enterprises and of the Baptist Faith.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and after 9:00 AM Friday until time for the services at the funeral home.

She is survived by her husband Ron Devore of Cave City. Two Step children Chuck Devore of Lexington and Michele Phillips of Tampa, Florida. Two sisters Virginia Denton of Glasgow and Janice Matthews of Glasgow. One grandchild Jamie Phillips of Tampa, Florida. One great grandchild Isaiah Phillips. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her brother Buddy Hancock.