JOYCE MEREDITH

on 09/04/2017 |

Joyce Meredith, age 70 of Mammoth Cave, departed this life on Sunday, September 3, 2017 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Switzerland County, IN native was born on August 14, 1947 to the late Kirby V. and Laura Belle Osborn Dixon. She was married to late Melvin Meredith.

Joyce was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She leaves to honor her memory– two sons, Michael Rutter (fiancé Kara) and Carl Rutter (Lisa) of both of Floyds Knobs, IN.; three stepdaughters, Deborah Garrett (Johnny) of Shepherdsville, Tammy McCain (Bill) and Felishia Reavis (Steve) both of Louisville; one stepson, Quinn Meredith (Donna) of Mt. Washington; six sisters, Amy Lush, Lettie Wilson, Etta Royce (Calvin), Vonna Haines (Lewis), Evelyn Rose (Jerry) and Carolyn Altepeter; three brothers, Harold Dixon (Rae), Keith Dixon (Diane) and Gerald Dixon (Billie); fourteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers and four sisters.

Interment will be in Hill Grove Cemetery.

VISITATION
1 – 8 pm, Wednesday, September 6, 2017
9 – 11 am, Thursday, September 7, 2017
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE
11 am, Thursday, September 7, 2017
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

