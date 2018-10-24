on 10/24/2018 |

Joyce “Tommy” Edwards, 83 of Smiths Grove died peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Walker and Anna Madison Edwards. She was employed at Holley Automotive for 40 years and a life long farmer. She was of the Baptist Faith. Tommy was admired by many. You could depend on Tommy to be there for family and friends.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, June Lang, Jean Douglas, Betty Gilmer; two brothers, Joe and Terry Edwards.

Her survivors include two sister, Sue Shaver and Brenda Edwards; one brother, Eddie Edwards (Mary), one sister-in-law, Virginia Edwards; special nephews, Jeff Smith along with several other nieces and nephews; her special caregivers, Velta Rose Smith and Angie Keltner; her beloved pets, Katie and Buddy.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 27 at Smiths Grove Christian Church. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel.

Tommy asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Humane Society in her memory.