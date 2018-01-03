on 03/01/2018 |

Juan Santiago Trejo Benavides, 48, of Park City, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, February 24, 2018. He was a son of the late Santiago Trejo Munoz and Maria Benavides Trejo.

He is survived by his wife: Elizabeth Ann Winchester Trejo, five children: Selena Ann Trejo, Gabriel Trejo, Juan Santidago Trejo Puente, Kevin Allen Trejo Puente and Bryant Alexes Trejo Puente; one brother: Jesus Trejo Benavides; two sisters: Rosa Isela Trejo Benavides and Maria Isabel Trejo Benavides.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one son: Ira Wade Trejo.

Funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.