Juanita Bardin,94 of Glasgow, Ky., passed away September 2, 2018 at Greenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bowling Green, Ky.

Juanita was born October 13,1923 in Detroit, Michigan, the first child of Julian Moss and Minna Bardin. She was blessed with two brothers, Robert Moss Bardin and Richard Lee Bardin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her youngest brother Richard Lee Bardin and his wife Ramona Davis Bardin. She is survived by her nieces Linda and Sherry, daughters of Richard and Ramona. She is also survived by her brother Robert Moss Bardin, his wife June, and their children Sandy, Bobby, Michael,and Gail. Also surviving are her dear cousins Clark and Eric Goslee.

Juanita attended Cave City High School and Western Kentucky University. She retired from Atmos Energy after many years of service. She was a devout member of the Glasgow Baptist Church and served faithfully in many capacities there. She had a particular love for the babies in the nursery and the love she gave was reciprocated by many little ones. She served many years as the local chairman of the March of Dimes. She was the secretary treasurer for the Southern Kentucky Genealogical Society and had a passion for family history.

Services will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2018 at Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home in Glasgow, Ky. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am with services at 1:30 pm. Burial will be at Cave City Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital are appreciated.