on 09/16/2017 |

Juanita Bracey, 92, of Glasgow died Friday, September 15, 2017 at Diversicare of Glasgow. Born in Barren County she was the daughter of the late Terry P. and Mabel Bowles Johnson. Mrs. Bracey was a former ward clerk for T. J. Samson Community Hospital, a member of the Glasgow Presbyterian Church and a friend of the Mary Wood Weldon Library.

Survivors include her husband Billy W. Bracey of Glasgow; two daughters Pam Hampton (David) of Pinehurst, NC and Vivian Gardner (Joe) of Cave City, KY; a son Terry Denton (Brenda) of Bowling Green; a sister Lois Harbison of Glasgow; three grandchildren Chris Denton of Glasgow, Sarah Flora (Tim) of San Diego, CA and Brian Redford of Ft. Worth, TX; two great grandchildren Emily Flora and Kyle Flora both of San Diego, CA; two nieces Jenny Harbison of Glasgow and Teresa Storie (Nelson) of Albany, KY; a step-son David Bracey of Greensboro, NC and a step daughter-in-law Jo Bracey of Memphis, TN. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two step-sons Bob and Mike Bracey, a step-daughter Lisa Bracey and a brother-in-law Donald Harbison.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00am until time for the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest that expressions of sympathy be made to your favorite charity or church.

The Family would like to express a special thank you to Diversicare of Glasgow for the care extended to Mrs. Bracey.