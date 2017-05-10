on 10/05/2017 |

Juanita Doyle, 87 of Bonnieville passed away Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Grayson Nursing & Rehab in Leitchfield.

She was born in Bonnieville to the late Larkin & Sarah Waddle Key. Mrs. Doyle was a housewife and has been a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church since 1953. She received her GED at the age of 80.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clifton, a daughter Kathy Denton, a granddaughter Marsha Doyle and a great grandson Aaron Philpott.

She is survived by three sons-

Gary Doyle & wife Martha of Bonnieville

Larry Doyle & wife Brenda of Morehead

Barry Doyle & wife Libby of Louisville

Son-in-law-Johnnie Denton of Hardyville

A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren & great-great grandchildren

Funeral services for Juanita Doyle will be 10am Saturday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Hubert Riggs and Bro. Adam Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in the Memory Park Cemetery at Bonnieville. Visitation will be Friday from 12-8pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.