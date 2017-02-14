Juanita Kathryn Hargis Tabor 88, of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Massey Springs Assisted Living. Born February 14, 1929, Juanita was a native of Allen County, KY, daughter of the late Jackson Washington and Sadie Marie Kirby Hargis and widow of TY Tabor.

Juanita taught in Hart, Cumberland, Christian and Warren County School Systems and was a member of Woodburn Baptist Church.

She is survived by children, Damon (Susan) Tabor of Bowling Green, Marcella (Dr. Jerry W.) Ralston of Glasgow, KY, Marion (Bill) Napier of Bowling Green, Sharon Tabor of Bowling Green, one sister Betty (Curly) Carver of Paducah, KY, 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by sister Odessa (Bill) Harmon of Cave City, KY.

Visitation from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm Saturday, February 18, 2017 at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green, KY with graveside services immediately following at Fairview Cemetery #2, in Bowling Green, KY.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are requested as donations to Woodburn Baptist Church or American Heart Association.