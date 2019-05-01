on 01/05/2019 |

Jude Valerie Wilson, age 5 entered into rest on January, 2 at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 7 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The family has requested that this be a time of celebration and not mourning. They have requested for those attending to please wear bright fall colors in honor of Jude.

She is survived by her father Matthew Wilson, mother Katelynn Bishop (Kyle), paternal grandmother Betty Johnson, maternal grandmother Lori Shannon Hagan (Kenneth), maternal grandfather Anthony Tanaro (Andrea), step-sister Hannah Bishop (age 9), sister Norah Wilson (age 7), and brother Graves Bishop (age 2). Visitation will be Sunday from 4:30-8:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:00-11:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens.