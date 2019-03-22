Logo


JUDGE DENIES BOUCHER’S REQUEST TO LOWER COMPENSATION TO PAUL

on 03/22/2019 |
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has denied a request for a new trial from a man who a jury said should pay more than $580,000 to U.S. Sen. Rand Paul for injuries Paul suffered when he was tackled by the man.

The Daily News of Bowling Green reports Special Judge Tyler Gill rejected a motion Thursday from Rene Boucher’s lawyer and said the jury award wasn’t excessive considering Boucher’s conduct and Paul’s injuries.

Gill presided over a civil trial between the two neighbors in January in Bowling Green.

The Republican senator suffered multiple broken ribs and contracted pneumonia after being tackled in his yard in 2017.
Gill also rejected arguments that Paul tried to provoke Boucher over yard waste and that Paul failed to quantify the amount of damages he sought.

