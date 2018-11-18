Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JUDGE DISMISSES CHARGES AGAINST KENTUCKY PROSECUTOR

on 11/18/2018 |

Judge dismisses charges against Kentucky prosecutor
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has dismissed charges against a Kentucky prosecutor accused of engaging in organized-crime.
The 65-year-old Gail Guiling — who was the commonwealth’s attorney for Logan and Todd counties — had been indicted nearly a year ago on charges of engaging in organized crime, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of second-degree official misconduct.
However, on Friday, Special Judge Steve Wilson signed an order dismissing the case during a hearing in Logan Circuit Court.
Her attorney, Alan Simpson, says the charges against his client were part of a “political attack.”
A separate judge reinstated Guiling as the commonwealth’s attorney on Friday. She has announced plans to resign on Dec. 1.
Her ex-husband, James Quinton Guiling and a co-defendant in the case, still face multiple offenses.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JUDGE DISMISSES CHARGES AGAINST KENTUCKY PROSECUTOR”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

WILLIAM JEFFREY WOOTEN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
42°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 11/18 20%
High 63° / Low 40°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Monday 11/19 50%
High 52° / Low 34°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 11/20 10%
High 44° / Low 26°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.