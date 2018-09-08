Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JUDGE MARTIN APPOINTED TO KY FIRE COMMISSION

on 08/09/2018 |

Governor Matt Bevin has appointed Hart County Judge-Executive, Terry Martin, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. WCLU News spoke with Judge Martin, who says this appointment was something he sought after a few years ago.

      080918martin1

Martin says that he feels it’s an important part of the job, to take on additional roles, because of the various components of how each department affects Hart County, which is comprised of seven Volunteer Fire Departments.

      080918martin2

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JUDGE MARTIN APPOINTED TO KY FIRE COMMISSION”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


 

Weather Forecast

The location could not be found.

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.