JUDGE MARTIN APPOINTED TO KY FIRE COMMISSION

08/09/2018

Governor Matt Bevin has appointed Hart County Judge-Executive, Terry Martin, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. WCLU News spoke with Judge Martin, who says this appointment was something he sought after a few years ago.

Martin says that he feels it’s an important part of the job, to take on additional roles, because of the various components of how each department affects Hart County, which is comprised of seven Volunteer Fire Departments.