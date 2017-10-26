Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JUDGE MITCHELL NANCE RESIGNS AFTER JUDICIAL CONDUCT COMMISSION BRINGS FORMAL PROCEEDINGS AND CHARGES

on 10/26/2017 |

On September 11th of this year, the Commonwealth of Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission brought forth formal proceedings and charges against 43rd District Family Court Mitchell Nance.
It all goes back to the late April General Order sent out by Jude Nance that ‘under no circumstance” would the adoption of a child by a homosexual couple be in the child’s best interest. According to the Docket Entries, the commission found numerous violations of the Judicial Code of Conduct and they do constitute misconduct in office.
Violations include:
-failure to respect and comply with the law and act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary
-failure to be faithful to the law
-Judge Nance, by words or conduct, manifested a bias or prejudice, which is prohibited based upon race, sex, religion, national origin, disability, age, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status
-failure to respect and uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary

Judge Nance had filed an extension to answer the Notice of Formal Proceedings until today. Yesterday, October 25th, Judge Nance resigned his position as Barren and Metcalfe County Judge effective at 11:59pm on December 16th of this year. Judge Nance waived any formal hearing and requested dismissal of these charges. Judge Nance’s answer read:
“same sex adoptions present a unique crisis of conscience for Judge Nance.”
He felt that many matters in family court, such as dissolution, dependency custody and visitation concern contexts where the legal parent child relations pre-exist and would be a reconfiguration of legal parent child relationships In the matter of adoptions, the formation rather than the reconfiguration is the issue.
In a letter from Judge Nance, he thanked the people of Barren and Metcalfe counties for electing him to the position and also thanked his staff, fellow judges and clerks and dedicated members of the bar. He said it has been an honor to work in these courts.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JUDGE MITCHELL NANCE RESIGNS AFTER JUDICIAL CONDUCT COMMISSION BRINGS FORMAL PROCEEDINGS AND CHARGES”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Darlene Myers

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
58°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 10/26 0%
High 67° / Low 51°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Friday 10/27 60%
High 67° / Low 38°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Saturday 10/28 50%
High 48° / Low 34°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.