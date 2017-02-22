Logo


Judge Nance To Speak at The 84th Addis Britt Masonic Banquet

On March the 9th at 7pm, a long-standing tradition will continue in Glasgow. IMG_2102It is the Annual Addis Britt Masonic Banquet, and this will be the 84th consecutive year that Allen Masonic Lodge has hosted this event, which will be held on the 3rd floor of the US Bank Building in downtown Glasgow.
Member, Ray Dillingham, tells WCLU News why the banquet is named in Addis Britt’s honor…

The event is open to the public, and this year’s speaker is the Honorable Judge Mitchell Nance, who will give a very interesting presentation on the lodge’s history, which spans over two centuries.
Dillingham says, many people have never seen the inside of a Masonic lodge or know what masons do, and this will be a great opportunity to learn.

The 84th Addis Britt Masonic Banquet will be held March the 9th at 7pm. Tickets are $10. The banquet will be held at Allen Masonic Lodge which is on the 3rd floor of the US Bank Building in downtown Glasgow. Please enter nearest the drive-thru for US Bank.

