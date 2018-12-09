on 09/12/2018 |

Judith Gail Magers Keith, 72 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, September 11, 2018, surrounded by her family.

She was the daughter of the late Wallace and Ruth Wright Magers and wife of the late Kenneth Keith. She was a retired employee at Western Kentucky Gas, a member of Living Hope Baptist Church and part of it’s First Impression Ministry Team, a member of Beta Sigma Phi, a member of Community Greeters Newcomer’s Club and was a hostess at the Houchens Center. Judith was also in charge of “The Letters to Santa Program”. She enjoyed various card groups, loved to read and most of all loved her family and her Lord and Savior. Judith was adored by many for her natural joy, warm smile and strong faith.

Her survivors include her two daughters, Jamie Lancaster and Debra Cross (David); four grandchildren, Brian Kitchens (Valerie), Zac Lancaster (Jordan), Bailey Cross, Chas Cross; six great grandchildren, Addalyn, Claire, Meredith, Jocelynn, Grayson, Avery.

The family wishes to thank her many treasured friends and Mary Jane Farley for their compassion and care for Judith these past few months.

Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Hays Cemetery. Visitation 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday and 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to American Cancer Society.