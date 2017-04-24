Judith “Judy” Simmons, 76 of Edmonton and formally of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Greenview Regional Hospital. She was born May 11, 1940 to the late Rollin Perkins and Mary Emily Jefferies. Judy worked at Richmond Brother Clothing for 33 years where she also served as Assistant Manager. She was a member of the Homemakers and she was a member of the Auburndale Baptist Church in Louisville.

Judy is survived by her husband, Roger Simmons of Edmonton. Two brothers, Dempsey (Gail) Perkins of Indiana and Charles (Judy) Perkins of Edmonton. A brother in law, Gail Simmons of Edmonton and a sister in law, Doris Slinker of Campbellsville, and her nieces and nephews. Judy was proceeded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at 2:00pm at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in Edmonton Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00pm till 8:00pm and on Wednesday at 9:00am until the service.