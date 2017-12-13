on 12/13/2017 |

Judy Ann Stephens age 58 of Edmonton passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Alfred England and Ruby Romines Jessee of Edmonton who survives. She was a member of the Red Lick United Methodist Church.

Besides her mother she is survived by her husband Ricky Stephens. Five brothers. James Frankie England of Edmonton. Roger Allen England and wife Marilyn of Bloomfield, Indiana. Danny Ray England and wife Patricia of Edmonton. Michael Joe England of Edmonton and Terry Noel England of Louisville. One sister Joyce England Fulton and husband David of Glasgow. Three nieces. Christie, Sarah and Hannah. Six nephews. Ernie, Stephen, Billy, Phillip, Derek and Dale.

Besides her father she was preceded in death by a brother Timothy England, step father Truman Jessee, grandparents Taylor and Mary Corbin Romines, Alfred Leslie and Hattie England.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:30 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday and after 9:00 AM Friday at the funeral home.