Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JUDY ANN STEPHENS

on 12/13/2017 |

Judy Ann Stephens age 58 of Edmonton passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Alfred England and Ruby Romines Jessee of Edmonton who survives.    She was a member of the Red Lick United Methodist Church.

Besides her mother she is survived by her husband Ricky Stephens.   Five brothers.    James Frankie England of Edmonton.  Roger Allen England and wife Marilyn of Bloomfield, Indiana.   Danny Ray England and wife Patricia of Edmonton.   Michael Joe England of Edmonton and Terry Noel England of Louisville.    One sister Joyce England Fulton and husband David of Glasgow.  Three nieces.  Christie, Sarah and Hannah.   Six nephews.  Ernie, Stephen, Billy, Phillip, Derek and Dale.

Besides her father she was preceded in death by a brother Timothy England, step father Truman Jessee, grandparents Taylor and Mary Corbin Romines, Alfred Leslie and Hattie England.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM  Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4:30 PM until 8:00 PM  Thursday and after 9:00 AM  Friday at the funeral home.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JUDY ANN STEPHENS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Donita Runyon

Donita Runyon

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
4:25 PM CST on December 13, 2017
Expires:
11:00 PM CST on December 13, 2017
Partly Cloudy
Currently
44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 12/13 10%
High 46° / Low 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 12/14 10%
High 39° / Low 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 12/15 0%
High 42° / Low 27°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.