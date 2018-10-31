on 10/31/2018 |

Judy Ann Wood Houchens, 74, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY. Born in Glasgow, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Gladys Gentry Wood. Her husband was the late James H. “Jimmy” Houchens.

Judy was a homemaker, former employee at Sorensen Mfg. and was self-employed working in the family businesses. She was a member of Dover Baptist Church at Haywood and was an avid Barren County High School sports fan and served as Booster club treasurer for several years. She also served as an election officer for the Haywood voting precinct for many years.

Survivors include her two daughters, Stacey Owen and husband Tommy and Nicole Jones and husband Beau of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren Zack Owen, Ann Benning Jones and Skylar Owen; 2 brothers Curtis Wood and wife Shirley of Bowling Green and Mike Wood and wife Linda of Temple Hill; nieces and nephew Kim Houchens, Stephanie Marsh (Stacy), Amy Key (Mark), Michelle Murphy (Daryl), Micah Wood-Pence (Wayne) and Josh Wood; several great nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law Aubrey Houchens (Truda) of Glasgow; 3 aunts Opal Logsdon and Flora Mae “Tody” James of Glasgow and Donna Beth Barrick of Louisville. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother Jerry Wood, a sister Frankie Wood and several aunts and uncles including an aunt who was like a second mother to Judy, Rutha Tenry.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Friday, November 2, 2018 at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5pm Thursday and continue Friday morning until time for the service.