Judy C. Lile, 69 of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Hosparus Inpatient Care. She was a native of Hart County and a Homemaker. She loved her son and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl McCubbin and Mable Riordan. Her loving husband, Billy Lile on December 08, 2007. One son, Christopher Lee Lile in 1980. One brother, Kenneth McCubbin. Step-father, Orpha Scott.

She is survived by her son, Dwayne Lile of Louisville, a step-daughter, Monica Isbell of Tennessee. Five step-grandchildren, one aunt, Loretta Riordan of Pascal. Several cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2017 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Whickerville Cemetery.

Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2017 and on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.