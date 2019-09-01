Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JUDY FAYE TOOLEY BIGGERSTAFF

on 01/09/2019 |

Judy Faye (Tooley) Biggerstaff, 64, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, January 9th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Judy was born in Tompkinsville, KY on May 27, 1954, a daughter of the late Edith Velma (Sheffield) and Isham Tooley.
On September 3, 1971, she married Bobby Joe Biggerstaff in Celina, TN.
Judy worked 28 years in a sewing factory and then 14 years as a Instructional Assistant for the Monroe County Board of Education. She attended Tompkinsville Church of Christ.

Judy is survived by her husband, Bobby Joe Biggerstaff, of Tompkinsville, KY; a daughter and son-in-law, Kristy and Steve Nunn, of Glasgow, KY; a son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Kirk and Christie Biggerstaff, of Tompkinsville, KY; six grandchildren, Caleb Dubree, Carlee Nunn, Caity Nunn, Clayton Biggerstaff, Campbell Biggerstaff and Connor Biggerstaff. Judy is also survived by two sisters, Janice Russell, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jo Ellen Brown, of Gamaliel, KY. a brother, Bro. Jerry Tooley, of Owensboro, KY.

Other than her parents she is preceded in death by a grandson, Cullen Biggerstaff and a brother, Jackie Tooley.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 12th, 2019. Visitation is Saturday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Sunday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JUDY FAYE TOOLEY BIGGERSTAFF”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Elizabeth Meek

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
3:08 PM CST on January 09, 2019
Expires:
3:00 AM CST on January 10, 2019
Clear
Currently
38°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 01/09 0%
High 41° / Low 19°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 01/10 0%
High 36° / Low 21°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Friday 01/11 10%
High 44° / Low 33°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.