Judy Faye (Tooley) Biggerstaff, 64, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, January 9th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Judy was born in Tompkinsville, KY on May 27, 1954, a daughter of the late Edith Velma (Sheffield) and Isham Tooley.

On September 3, 1971, she married Bobby Joe Biggerstaff in Celina, TN.

Judy worked 28 years in a sewing factory and then 14 years as a Instructional Assistant for the Monroe County Board of Education. She attended Tompkinsville Church of Christ.

Judy is survived by her husband, Bobby Joe Biggerstaff, of Tompkinsville, KY; a daughter and son-in-law, Kristy and Steve Nunn, of Glasgow, KY; a son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Kirk and Christie Biggerstaff, of Tompkinsville, KY; six grandchildren, Caleb Dubree, Carlee Nunn, Caity Nunn, Clayton Biggerstaff, Campbell Biggerstaff and Connor Biggerstaff. Judy is also survived by two sisters, Janice Russell, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jo Ellen Brown, of Gamaliel, KY. a brother, Bro. Jerry Tooley, of Owensboro, KY.

Other than her parents she is preceded in death by a grandson, Cullen Biggerstaff and a brother, Jackie Tooley.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 12th, 2019. Visitation is Saturday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Sunday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.