Judy Ivey Redford, age 73, of Horse Cave, passed away Easter Sunday morning, April 16, 2017, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. She was a native of Fairmont, NC and a homemaker. She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Orrum, NC, and attended faithfully Horse Cave United Methodist Church. She was a bookkeeper for several tobacco companies, enjoyed gardening, working in flowers and spending time with family & friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, T. J. and Rosa Ivey, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is survived by her husband, Glen Redford, Horse Cave; one daughter, Tonya Neagle and husband, Jason, Elizabethtown, KY; one sister, Marjorie Martin and husband, Larry, Lumberton, NC; one brother, Ronald Ivey and wife, Ruth, Fairmont, NC; one nephew, Brent Martin, Lumberton, NC and one aunt, Molly Page, Fairmont, NC.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Winn Funeral Home Chapel with entombment to follow in the family mausoleum in Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Wednesday, from Noon to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of service.