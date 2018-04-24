Logo


Judy Kay Gallagher

on 04/24/2018

Judy Kay Gallagher, 69, of Glasgow, died Sunday, April 22, 2018 at her home.  Born in Glasgow she was the daughter of the late Shelby and Vera Chaney Eudy and wife of the late John William Gallagher.  Mrs. Gallagher was a former employee of Carhart in Glasgow and a member of the Temple Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by a sister Gayle Bartlett (Rollin deceased) of Temple Hill; 2 step-sons Matt Gallagher (Kandis) and Daniel Gallagher (Ashley) both of Edmonton; and her nieces and nephews Tracey Roberts (Steve) and Kevin Bartlett (Amy) of Glasgow and Tonya Kendall (Ricky) and Janet Miller (Joe) of Tompkinsville.  In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by an infant daughter Stephanie Shipley, a sister Helen McCauley, a brother Bobby Eudy and a step-son Josh Aaron Gallagher.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 25th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  There will be no visitation.  Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Gideon’s International.  Envelopes are available at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral

