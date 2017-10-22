on 10/22/2017 |

Judy Kaye Sturgeon Smith, 63 of Munfordville passed away Friday evening at her home. She was the daughter of the late Eddie & Katherine Dennis Sturgeon.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gary, an infant daughter Christy and by two brothers-Tony & David Sturgeon and a sister Nina Holiday

Judy is survived by:

2 sons Jonathan Smith of Bonnieville & Brent Smith of Horse Cave

1 daughter Katassa Smith of Munfordville

3 brothers Larry Sturgeon of Horse Cave

Steve Sturgeon of Kansas

Danny Sturgeon of Munfordville

4 sisters Carolyn Rhein of Bonnieville

Vonna Sturgeon of Munfordville

Sandy Whitmer of Cave City

Marlene Thomas of Park City

10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson

Funeral services for Judy Sturgeon Smith will be 1pm Tuesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Center Point Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-8pm and after 8am Tuesday at the funeral home.