Judy Kaye Sturgeon Smith, 63 of Munfordville passed away Friday evening at her home. She was the daughter of the late Eddie & Katherine Dennis Sturgeon.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gary, an infant daughter Christy and by two brothers-Tony & David Sturgeon and a sister Nina Holiday
Judy is survived by:
2 sons Jonathan Smith of Bonnieville & Brent Smith of Horse Cave
1 daughter Katassa Smith of Munfordville
3 brothers Larry Sturgeon of Horse Cave
Steve Sturgeon of Kansas
Danny Sturgeon of Munfordville
4 sisters Carolyn Rhein of Bonnieville
Vonna Sturgeon of Munfordville
Sandy Whitmer of Cave City
Marlene Thomas of Park City
10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson
Funeral services for Judy Sturgeon Smith will be 1pm Tuesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Center Point Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-8pm and after 8am Tuesday at the funeral home.
