JUDY LANE CROSS

on 10/26/2018 |

Judy Lane Cross age 70 of Edmonton departed this life on Thursday October 25, 2018 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Pennington and Maxine Firkins Pennington. She was a nurse at Westlake Cumberland Hospital and member of the House of Prayer Church.

She is survived by three children; Julie Kinnaird of Edmonton, Tony Honeycutt of Hiseville and Rhonda Westmoreland of Summer Shade. Two brothers Tommy Pennington of Glasgow and Mike Pennington of Edmonton. One sister Betty Morgan of Edmonton. Six grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by one brother Jimmy Pennington and her husband Leroy Cross.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at the House of Prayer Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the church.

