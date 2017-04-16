Judy Lee Hogan, age 62, of Brownsville departed this life on Friday, April 14, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. The Hart County native was born March 15, 1955 to the late Walter Glass and Mable Sanders Glass.

Judy was an aide at local nursing homes and a member of Sweeden Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory, a son, Lance Hogan (Candace) of Russellville, KY; a daughter, Malena Lee Hogan of Brownsville, KY; two special daughters, Amanda Morton (Mike) and Stephanie Bullard (David); four special grandchildren, Addison Rose Bullard, Cash Lane Morton, Brycen Kelly Bullard and Caroline Grace Morton; two brothers, Ronnie Glass (Louise) of Munfordville, KY and Doug Glass (Melissa) of Hiseville, KY; three sisters, Juanita Sexton of Munfordville, KY, Shirley Johnson (Harold) of Brownsville, KY and Debbie Poynter (Ricky) of Horse Cave, KY. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Freddy Glass and a sister, Glenda Gail Hogan.

Interment will be in Sweeden Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

3 – 8 pm, Sunday, April 16, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

9 am- 12 Noon, Monday, April 17, 2017

Sweeden Missionary Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

12 Noon, Monday, April 17, 2017

Sweeden Missionary Baptist Church