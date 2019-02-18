Logo


JUDY MARIE JESSIE

on 02/18/2019

 

Judy Marie Jessie, 81 of Hillview, KY passed away Monday, Feb. 18 at Baptist East Hospital.

She was born in Barren County to the late Tommie R. and Cinda Melton Pedigo.

She was saved and joined Loneoak Baptist Church at 12 years of age and later joined Basil Chapel United Baptist Church where she was a member until her death.

On Feb. 6, 1954 she wed Rev. James C. Jessie to whom she was a faithful wife for over 65 years until her death.

Mrs. Jessie is survived by her husband Rev. James C. Jessie

One son-Alvin Jessie & wife Laura of Mammoth Cave, KY

One grandson-Joshua Jessie & wife Brittany of Shepherdsville

Two granddaughters-Emily Jessie of Louisville and Katy Roof & hus. Daniel of Leitchfield

Three great grandchildren-Raylon Jessie, Nolan and Sidney Roof

Three sisters-Kathleen Coffee, Phyllis Saladino & Nancy Mangold

One brother-Don Pedigo

She was preceded in death by one brother Robert T. Pedigo & one sister Barbara Cox.

Funeral services for Mrs. Judy Marie Jessie will be 11am CST Thursday, Feb. 21 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Rev. Freddie Vertrees officiating.  A graveside service will follow at 3pm EST at Brookland Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4-8pm Wednesday, Feb. 20 and after 9am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home.

