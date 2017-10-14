Logo


Judy Marie Tabor

on 10/14/2017 |

Judy Marie Tabor 78 of Glasgow died Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Commonwealth Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. Born in Madera, CA she was the daughter of the late Ernie and Bonnie Countryman Walling and wife of the late Earl Tabor. Mrs. Tabor was of the Methodist faith, a member of the Temple Hill Homemakers and Ruby Renegade Red Hat Club of Glasgow.

Survivors include 3 step-sons Terence Tabor (Cheryl) of Burbank, IL, Wayde Tabor (Helen) Lockport, IL and Darryl Tabor (Lisa) of Frankfort, IL; a brother Carl Croci (Melissa) Groveland, CA and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and cousins.

Visitation will be Monday, October 16, 2017 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

