Judy “Nana Shug” Denton

on 01/03/2018 |
 

Judy “Nana Shug” Denton, age 62, of the Monroe Community, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  She was a native of Hart County and attended Whickerville Missionary Baptist Church.  She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett “Shimmy” Lile and Frances Marcella Robertson Lile and nephew, Zachariah Hensley.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Joe Denton, of  Monroe; two sons, Jeff Denton and wife, Misty, of Monore and Zack Denton of Monroe; two grandchildren, Blake Whorton and Claire Denton; three brothers, Danny Lile (Marilyn), Timmy Lile (Melinda) and Mark Lile, all of Monroe; two sisters, Teresa Scott (Gary) of Shady Grove, Faye Hensley of Monroe, several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 5, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Denton Cemetery, Monroe.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday the 4th and on Friday from 8 a.m. until time of service

