on 03/01/2019 |

Julie Anne Williams, 56, of Glasgow, died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her home after an illness. She was born in Cynthiana, KY, the daughter of Sandra Sue and L. T. Williams, Jr. of Cynthiana who survive.

Ms. Williams was widely known as a former news director for radio stations. Locally she was a former employee of WCLU Radio and WHHT “Howdy”. She had also been a former public affairs officer for the Glasgow Police Dept.

In addition to her parents she is survived by three children, Rachel Burton (Michael), Elizabeth Fuquay (James), and Daniel Williams all of Glasgow; 8 grandchildren, J. J. and Abby Fuquay, Taylor, Braydon, Emma and Hunter Burton, Hayden Stull and Bentley Irwin; two brothers, Jeff Williams (Pamela) of Cynthiana, Kenny Williams of Charleston, WV; a sister Donna Melchiorre (Tony) of Nicholasville; an Aunt, Anne Williams of Cynthiana and several nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow on Saturday from 12:00 until 4:00 pm. Funeral services will be 1:00pm EST Monday, March 4th at Ware Funeral Home in Cynthiana, KY and visitation there Monday from 10:00am EST until time for the service. Her burial will be in the Battle Grove Cemetery.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the fund established in memory of Jonathan Irwin as follows:

Wisdom Faith Community Church Support Group Outreach

8250 Glasgow Road

Edmonton, KY 42129