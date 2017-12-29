Logo


Julie Mae Miller Fugitt

on 12/29/2017 |

Mrs. Julie Mae (Miller) Fugitt of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Monday, December 18, 2017 at her residence in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 61 years, 2 months, and 1 day.

She was born in Beech Grove, Indiana on Wednesday, October 17, 1956, the daughter of David L. and Jo Ann (Poland) Miller. She was a Dietitian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Daniel Miller.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Fugitt of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom she wed July 13, 1990, her daughter, Carla (and Sam) Wingo of Greenwood, Indiana, her siblings, David (and LaDonna) Miller of New Whiteland, Indiana, Janet Ingram of Greenwood, Indiana, Jeri Viaga of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, and her granddaughter, Halie Wingo.

The memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Peace Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2017 until the service hour.

