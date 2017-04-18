Julie Vincent Hughes, 48, of Bowling Green passed away April 17, 2017 at her home.

The Edmonson County native was chief operator for the city of Greenbrier, TN Wastewater Management. She was a daughter of Jane Vincent of Bowling Green, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Natasha Crowder (Jason Brown) of Park City; two sons, Derek Crowder (Danielle) of Brownsville and Zachary Hughes of Cocoa Beach, FL; three brothers, Steve Vincent of Bowling Green, Danny Vincent (Darlene) of Park City and Billy Vincent of Grand Junction, CO; a sister, Amy Martin of Springfield, TN; and ten grandchildren.