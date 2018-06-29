Logo


JUNE 1968

on 06/29/2018 |

June 1968

The Republican

June 6, 1968 – Robert O’Brien is the new manager of J J Newberry.

Larry Isenberg joins his father at Isenberg Barber Shop in the Happy Valley Shopping Center.

Glasgow High School Honor Students are Marla Dawsey (Basil) – Valedictorian and Sue Patterson, Salutatorian.

Arthur Reynolds, former Superintendent of Warren County Schools has been named Asst. Supt. of Barren County Schools.

Gamaliel Tiger Roundup – 58 GHS Seniors were presented diplomas by Jimmy Carter, Chairman of the Monroe County School Board of Education.

June 13, 1968 – President Johnson recommends Paul Holman for Glasgow Postmaster.

Two Illinois men are injured when a small plane crashes in a field near the Barren-Monroe-Allen County lines near Tracy. They were treated and released at Allen County Hospital.

  1. H. Smyth, manager of Tyson since it opened, will assume new duties with Tyson in Ohio. Vincent J Kasacavage has been appointed Glasgow Plant Manager to succeed Smyth.

Sewell Harlin is appointed by Governor Nunn to be a member of the State Parole Board.

Barren County Grand Jury deplores the condition of the jail facilities in Barren County.

June 20, 1968 – Danny Shipley of Etoile is the first Barren Countian ever to receive the District Star Farmer of the South Central Federation of FFA Award. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Shipley.

A new Army Recruiting Station has opened at 104. N. Race Street in Glasgow.

AD – F W Furlong IronWorks, Inc – Summer Home Fix Up Time. Receive free with a complete siding job, a beautiful set of wrought iron lawn furniture.

June 27, 1968 – Miss Nancy Harlow is Barren County’s Dairy Princess. Other candidates were Debbie McClard, Marcus Jo Williams and Rebecca Toms.

Miss Ellen Lee Nolen, 15 year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Nolen, Jr. was crowned Miss Metcalfe County Fair.

Arnett Grove News – Mr. and Mrs. Roscoe Saltsman recently sold their farm here and are planning to build a new home soon. Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Cox are building a new home on his farm near Lecta. Mrs. Carol Coffey was hostess to a Tupperware party recently.

A number of embroidered Rover Scout badges have been stolen from the Glasgow Boy Scouts. Scoutmaster Jimmy Simmons will pay 10 cents for every badge returned to him.

 

