JUNE 1978

on 06/29/2018 |

June 1978

Glasgow Daily Times

June 1, 1978 – 151 members of the 1978 Senior Class of Glasgow High School will receive diplomas Friday, June 2. A Senior dance will be held afterward at the Junior High School.

June 2, 1978 – Ron Kaiser of Channel 5 in Nashville will emcee the Barren County Beauty Pageant.

Open House at Waldrop Funeral Home will be June 4th.

June 3, 1978 – Barren County Family YMCA is sponsoring new classes in boxer training.

June 6, 1978 – The 1978 Ky. Dairy Princess Gina Beth Glover will be the guest speaker for the quarterly breakfast of the Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce.

June 7, 1978 – Altrusa Officers are President, Christeen Snavely, VP Linda Burrell, Recording Secretary Virginia McCandless, Treasurer Gladys Thomas and Director Ann Rodgers.

June 8, 1978 – Amanda Young was presented the FRECC Scholarship Award by Fred Reeves at Awards Day at BCHS.

June 9, 1978 – 200 BCHS Seniors graduated Thursday night, June 8 in the football stadium. Lisa Johnson was Valedictorian and Linda Dean was Salutatorian.

June 12, 1978 – Wendell Harris Honeycutt has joined Citizens Bank and Trust as Internal Auditor.

June 13, 1978 – Glenview Christian Church Bible Team prepares for Nationals – Tim Justice, Sharon Pierce, DeAnna Allen and Lee Ann Wilkerson.

June 14, 1978 – AD – Frey’s Men’s Store now carrying French Shriner Shoes crafted since 1867.

Going out of business – Lord’s in Central Center Shopping Center – 25% off every fashion in the store.

June 15, 1978 – The Downtown Improvement Committee has made possible with the city to contract General Design to renovate the downtown area.

June 18, 1978 – Pam Rowsey, Barren County, has been elected VP of the Kentucky State 4-H Club.

June 19, 1978 – Amanda Young was crowned 1978 Barren County Dairy Princess.

June 20, 1978 – Miss Barren County Fair Pageant Contestants are Angela martin, Elizabeth Harned, Mary Denise Williams, Gail Shirley, Judie Key, Benita Goad, Kathy Williams, Beverly Jo Harris, Connie Lane, Nancy Gill, Lee Ann Burton, Rene McFarland, Wendi Bruton and Kyrn Russell. (Beverly Jo Harris was the winner)

June 21, 1978 – Little Miss Barren County is 6 year Tara Branham.

June 22, 1978 – AD – New Farmers National Bank – Certificate of Deposit 7.22% for year; 7.61% for six months; and 8 year CD 7 3/4%.

June 23, 1978 – All applicants for drivers license must have a Social Security card.

June 25, 1978 – Big John Strong Circus returns to Glasgow this week at Central Center Shopping Center.

June 26, 1978 – Downtown Renovation  is a reality. The Project will begin.

June 27, 1978 – Glasgow City parks will now close at 11 p.m. according to Glasgow Common Council.

June 28, 1978 – Glasgow Rotary Club celebrates its Golden Anniversary. Carroll Redford, Jr. is the speaker.

June 30, 1978 – Dr. Jim Whiteside has accepted a fellowship in cardiology at Ohio State University in Columbus and will take a one year sabbatical from his practice here in Glasgow.

 

 

