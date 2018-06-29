on 06/29/2018 |

June 1988

Glasgow Daily Times

June 1, 1988 – Bob’s Gun and Tackle, located on 31 E South next to the Colonial House is open for business, owned by Bob and Delores Wade.

June 2, 1988 – Former GHS Coach Bobby Cook was hired Wednesday night as the new head Basketball Coach at Warren Central.

June 3, 1988 – Highland Games are underway – now through the 5th. Gov. Wilkinson attends the 3rd annual event.

June 5, 1988 – The Glasgow B & PW Club has reached the $50,000 mark of the WKU Library Fund Drive.

June 6, 1988 – Gary Skaggs is the Champion of the Follis Invitational Golf Tournament.

June 7, 1988 – Betty Reece Herbert has been selected by the Dean of the U of L School of Law and the National Association of Women Lawyers as the outstanding Woman Law Student of U of L for the 1988-89 graduating class.

June 8, 1988 – Glasgow Police Department is investigating break ins that occurred overnight at Don’s Rental and Telescrips on Reynolds Road.

Commitments of $79,610 in kind gifts and a log barn, in kind contributions of $15,000 has been made to the Museum of the Barrens on the way to the $100,000 challenge goal.

June 10, 1988 – Trooper Ronald Maxey has been assigned to Kentucky State Police, Bowling Green Post and will be working in Hart County.

June 12, 1988 – The reality of a new high school for Monroe County became another step closer as the board accepted the offer of the School Faculty Construction Committee.

June 13, 1988 – Funeral services will be Tuesday for 15 year old Christopher Coffey of Edmonton, who drowned in Barren River Lake Saturday.

June 15, 1988 – Celebrating 50th anniversaries include Mr. and Mrs. Tom Murley, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Tidrow, Mr. and Mrs. James Thompson, Mr. and Mrs. Maxey Settle and Mr. and Mrs. Floyd G Austin. Mr. and Mrs. Carl Powell celebrates their 30th.

June 16, 1988 – Soil moisture approaches crucial point due to below normal rainfall – 6-8 inches below normal.

Mrs. Bobbi Evans, special education teacher at Temple Hill and Mrs. Olene Driver, lunchroom worker at Temple Hill, were surprised with a cake and ice cream social honoring their retirement.

June 17, 1988 – Barren and Metcalfe are released for emergency grazing according to Jeffrey Houchens, County Executive Director of ASCS, due to the severe drought.

June 19, 1988 – Reader survey offered to citizens on downtown parking situation.

Three Metcalfe County teachers are honored for outstanding service – Susan Chambers, Bonita Bell and Rita McMurtrey.

June 21, 1988 – Louisville banker, Frank Kiener will head the State Lottery Commission.

June 22, 1988 – Area Servicemen include Donald L Hampton, Shannon F Jones, Kevin L Beatty, and Bradley Buford.

June 23, 1988 – Dairymen, Inc. is expanding their operation and have added 25 new employees.

June 26, 1988 – Claire Katchak and Jennifer Turner attended Space Camp at Huntsville, Al.

June 27, 1988 – Laura Purcell, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Rex Purcell, won the “Golden Poet Award” in Anaheim, Ca.

June 28, 1988 – Immanuel Baptist Church is organized in Glasgow and will be meeting at 608 Happy Valley Road.

June 29, 1988 – B & PW club has reached $65,000 for the WKU Library Fund.

June 30, 1988 – Caverna Valedictorian is Brad Turner and Salutatorian is Kimberly Jean Nunn. Glasgow’s Valedictorian is Amelia Rigdon and Salutatorian is Andy Beard.