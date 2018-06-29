on 06/29/2018 |

June 1998

Glasgow Daily Times

June 1, 1998 – Glasgow Highland Games is deemed the most successful to date with an estimated 22,000 attending on Saturday.

June 2, 1998 – Dwayne Moss is named Administrator of T J Samson Hospital.

Glasgow’s new Beaver Trail Softball Complex officially opened Monday, June 1.

June 3, 1998 – Calvary Baptist Church welcomes their new pastor, Bro. Jeffrey Miller Conrey and his family.

June 4, 1998 – Lisa D Willian, a mathematics teacher at Hart County High School, has been selected as a 1998 Christa McAuliffe Fellow.

June 5, 1998 – Early Warning sirens are being considered by the Glasgow City Council and Barren County Fiscal Court.

June 7, 1998 – Newly elected Hart County Coroner will be sworn in as a deputy to Coroner Steve Huff to gain experience.

Anniversaries – Mr. and Mrs. Bud Bishop 50th, Mr. and Mrs. Charles E Jones, 40th, Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Harper, 25th , Mr. and Mrs. James C Disman and Mr. and Mrs. Garnet Allen, 50th, and Ernest and Donita Runyon, 30th.

June 8, 1998 – Marshell Broady, District Agency for Modern Woodmen of America, donates a flag for Gorin Park. The pole was installed by Mike Darnell of Madison Smith.

June 10, 1998 – Valedictorians announced – Barren County – Shelley Davis; Glasgow – Susie High.

June 11, 1998 – Ground breaking is held for the New Red Cross Elementary School.

June 13, 1998 – $2.3 million dollar renovation at Barren River State Park is almost complete – expanded lobby, remodeled pool area are just two of the items.

June 15, 1998 – Buddy Underwood and his partner, Jim Moody, defeated Carl Davis and Bob Stone in the opening doubles match in Glasgow Rated Tennis Tournament and went on to win the championship.

June 16, 1998 – Civil and Criminal court will occupy all of the new Barren County Judicial Center. Renovation to be completed at no cost to the county.

Glasgow School Teachers retiring are Mona Goodman, Sandra Gardner, Joyce Rudenga and Steve Mayhew.

June 17, 1998 – Deborah Sprout has been named Outreach Coordinator for Glasgow/Barren County Big Sister Program.

June 19, 1998 – Safe Spot is introduced to Glasgow/Barren County in hopes of starting the program here.

June 21, 1998 – Glasgow Flower Shop opens under new ownership – Wayne and Cindy Garrett.

June 22, 1998 – A fire Saturday night at the Ft. Run Florist destroyed the building and threatened nearby buildings.

June 23, 1998 – Terry Bunnell is named Leitchfield Bank & Trust Company’s new President.

June 25, 1998 – First Baptist Church celebrated their annual Senior Member’s Day on Sunday, June 7.

June 28, 1998 – Gas has dropped to its lowest July 4th price in 8 years – Average unleaded regular $1.11 a gallon.

The First Bicentennial Banner to be hung in celebration of the 200th birthday of Barren County was placed on Hwy. 70 East in Hiseville.

Curves for Women opens in Central Center. Owner Carol Allison and local manager, Debra Simmons.

June 30, 1998 – Over 4 inches of rain had fallen in Barren County in the past 24 hours, causing high water on Glasgow Streets.

1998 Scottie Softball Awards Banquet was held. Awards were received by Amy Settle, Amy Meek, Sherry Botts, Krissy Albry, Tonya Clark and Megan McGregor.

Grace Vincent Hyde, history major at WKU, was named to Who’s Who among Students in American Colleges and Universities.