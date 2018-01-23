Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JUNE GARDNER MILBY

on 01/23/2018 |

June Gardner Milby, age 76, of Elizabethtown, KY, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2018, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. She was a retired nursing assistant at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home and a member of Knoxes Creek Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Mark Gardner and the late Blanche Miller Gardner.

She is survived by two daughters, Nina Priddy and husband J.R., Elizabethtown, KY, Denise Hall and husband Mark, Eastview, KY; two sons, Neal Miller and wife Lynn, Shepherdsville, KY, Allen Miller and wife Shauna, Lawrenceburg, KY; eleven grandchidlren, twelve great grandchildren. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Gardner.

Visitation will be 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm CT Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Memorial service will be 5:00 pm CT Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Association, the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JUNE GARDNER MILBY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

NELLETTA FURKINS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
9:38 AM CST on January 23, 2018
Expires:
6:00 PM CST on January 23, 2018
Overcast
Currently
40°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/23 10%
High 49° / Low 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 01/24 10%
High 44° / Low 26°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 01/25 10%
High 52° / Low 32°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 23

Barren County @ Logan County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

January 23 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 23

Glasgow vs. LaRue County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

January 23 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 23

Metcalfe County @ Edmonson County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

January 23 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 23

Caverna @ Butler County Basketball (Boys)

January 23 @ 8:00 PM
Wed 24

Barren County Middle School Decision Making Council Meeting

January 24 @ 3:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.