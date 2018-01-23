on 01/23/2018 |

June Gardner Milby, age 76, of Elizabethtown, KY, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2018, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. She was a retired nursing assistant at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home and a member of Knoxes Creek Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Mark Gardner and the late Blanche Miller Gardner.

She is survived by two daughters, Nina Priddy and husband J.R., Elizabethtown, KY, Denise Hall and husband Mark, Eastview, KY; two sons, Neal Miller and wife Lynn, Shepherdsville, KY, Allen Miller and wife Shauna, Lawrenceburg, KY; eleven grandchidlren, twelve great grandchildren. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Gardner.

Visitation will be 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm CT Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Memorial service will be 5:00 pm CT Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Association, the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.