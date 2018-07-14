Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JUNE WAS A BUSY MONTH FOR KSP POST 3

on 07/14/2018 |

June was a busy month for Kentucky State Police Post 3, in Bowling Green.  Looking at the numbers, in June Troopers and Detectives wrote over 700 citations, over 150 speeding tickets and over 50 seatbelt violations.  13 DUI arrests were made, over 80 collisions were investigated, over 30 criminal cases were opened, over 125 criminal arrests were made and over 1000 complaints were answered.  

Kentucky State Police Post 3 covers the following counties, Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson, and Warren Counties.

 

Kentucky State Police will be having periodic traffic safety check points, more commonly referred to as road blocks, throughout the eight counties of the post three area in the upcoming months.  If you approach one of these check points, be prepared to produce your operator’s license, valid proof of insurance, and the registration receipt for the vehicle you are driving. 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JUNE WAS A BUSY MONTH FOR KSP POST 3”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

EDDIE AND KATHY PEDIGO

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:26 AM CDT on July 14, 2018
Expires:
7:00 PM CDT on July 14, 2018
Clear
Currently
81°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 07/14 0%
High 93° / Low 72°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 07/15 40%
High 90° / Low 73°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Monday 07/16 80%
High 87° / Low 72°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.