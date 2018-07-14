JUNE WAS A BUSY MONTH FOR KSP POST 3

on 07/14/2018 |

June was a busy month for Kentucky State Police Post 3, in Bowling Green. Looking at the numbers, in June Troopers and Detectives wrote over 700 citations, over 150 speeding tickets and over 50 seatbelt violations. 13 DUI arrests were made, over 80 collisions were investigated, over 30 criminal cases were opened, over 125 criminal arrests were made and over 1000 complaints were answered.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 covers the following counties, Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson, and Warren Counties.

Kentucky State Police will be having periodic traffic safety check points, more commonly referred to as road blocks, throughout the eight counties of the post three area in the upcoming months. If you approach one of these check points, be prepared to produce your operator’s license, valid proof of insurance, and the registration receipt for the vehicle you are driving.