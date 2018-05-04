on 04/05/2018 |

Junior Jeffries, 87, of Park City, KY, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Signature Healthcare in Glasgow. The Metcalfe County native was born on February 28, 1931 to the late Charlie M. and Mintie F. Glass Jeffries. He was married to the late Jeanette Morgan Jeffries.

Junior retired from the armed forces where he served in the Marines and Army during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was a member of Barren County Baptist Church, a Kentucky Colonel and past president of Park City Lions Club.

He is survived by two sons, Timmy Jeffries and Eddie Jeffries; two daughters, Teresa Toms (Robbie) and Debbie Bush (Donnie) all of Park City; four grandchildren, Casey Parker (Tommy), Dawn Toms, Jessica Bush and Dillon Key; three great grandchildren, Madison Toms, Gabe Parker and Bryce Clarkson and one great-great granddaughter, Emmory Toms.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors by Barren County D.A.V. Chapter 20.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Barren County Baptist Church, c/o Brenda Gossett, 3787 Park City Glasgow Road, Park City, KY, 42160.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Friday, April 6, 2018

10 am- 2 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel