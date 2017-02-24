Junior V. Roy age 74 of Edmonton, Kentucky passed away Thursday, February 23, 2017 at his home. Born in Russell Springs, Kentucky he was the son of the late Vert and Marcey McFarland Roy. Junior was a retired truck driver and of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Oakes Roy of Edmonton. Four sons. Albert Roy of Germany, Vernon Lee Wisdy of Ohio and Dale Johnson of Edmonton. Two daughters. Melissa (Timmy) Deweese of Edmonton. Dawn Roy of Ohio. Three brothers. Larry (Reva) Roy and Danny (Sharon) Roy all of Russell Springs. Steven (Kathy) Roy of West Liberty. One sister Mary (Paul) Whittle of Somerset. Nine grandchildren. Roy, Justin, Becky, Kayla, McKayla, Bailey, Ben, D.J. and Kayden. Two great grandchildren Breyden and Keagan.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son Shawn, daughter Sissy and a brother Dwight Roy.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Pink Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM Sunday until service time.