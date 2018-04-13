Logo


JUNIOR WILSON

on 04/13/2018

Junior Wilson 89 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018 at the NHC Health Care in Glasgow.

He is survived by his children, Richard “Rich” (and Pam) Wilson of Bloomington, Indiana and Dale Robert Wilson (Debra Dodd) of Celina, Tennessee and several grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Junior Wilson will be held at 1PM Sunday, April 15, 2018 in the Memory Chapel of  Norris New Funeral Home with burial in the Dutch Creek Cemetery.  Visitation after 2PM Saturday, April 14, 2018 until funeral hour on Sunday.

