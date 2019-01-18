Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JUSTICE CUNNINGHAM CALLING IT QUITS AFTER 50 YEARS

on 01/18/2019 |

A half century of legal service to Kentucky and the nation will soon come to an end, as Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham, who represented western Kentucky, will retire on Feb. 1.
Cunningham and Chief Justice John D. Minton, Jr., are the two longest-serving justices on the high court, as both were first elected in 2006, but Cunningham’s service began long before then.

One of his biggest impacts was in Vietnam, where he was during the last six months of the Vietnam War. “I was on the last planeload of combat groups to leave Vietnam. I was part of the Joint Military Commission set up by the Paris peace talks that negotiated case-fire violations and POW exchanges with the communists.”

As for dealing with what was then North Vietnam and the Viet Cong, Cunningham said, “I learned that communism was in many ways probably the most evil system the world has ever known. Not only was it godless, but it was basically without values. If you don’t at least have at least a bedrock of trust, you’re wasting your time. If it would benefit the cause of communism to lie, they would lie. It was really hard to negotiate with people like that.”

From 1992 until joining the Supreme Court in 2007, Cunningham was a circuit judge for the 56th Judicial Circuit. He was also a hearing officer for the Kentucky Board of Claims from 1981-85 and a trial commissioner for the Lyon County District Court from 1989 to 1992.

Cunningham, 74, was elected to a second eight-year term in 2014 and is stepping down only halfway through.

Once Cunningham leaves the bench, the judicial nominating commission, which consists of the Chief Justice, two attorneys and four lay people, two of each party appointed by the governor, will meet and choose three names among the applicants, from whom the governor will choose a new justice.

That person will serve until the general election in November when voters in western Kentucky will choose who will fill the remaining time in Cunningham’s term.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JUSTICE CUNNINGHAM CALLING IT QUITS AFTER 50 YEARS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JIMMY HAGAN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
3:20 AM CST on January 18, 2019
Expires:
3:30 PM CST on January 18, 2019
Overcast
Currently
40°
Overcast
Overcast
Friday 01/18 10%
High 45° / Low 42°
Overcast
Rain
Saturday 01/19 100%
High 55° / Low 20°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 01/20 0%
High 27° / Low 15°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.