JUSTICE CUNNINGHAM CALLING IT QUITS AFTER 50 YEARS

on 01/18/2019 |

A half century of legal service to Kentucky and the nation will soon come to an end, as Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham, who represented western Kentucky, will retire on Feb. 1.

Cunningham and Chief Justice John D. Minton, Jr., are the two longest-serving justices on the high court, as both were first elected in 2006, but Cunningham’s service began long before then.

One of his biggest impacts was in Vietnam, where he was during the last six months of the Vietnam War. “I was on the last planeload of combat groups to leave Vietnam. I was part of the Joint Military Commission set up by the Paris peace talks that negotiated case-fire violations and POW exchanges with the communists.”

As for dealing with what was then North Vietnam and the Viet Cong, Cunningham said, “I learned that communism was in many ways probably the most evil system the world has ever known. Not only was it godless, but it was basically without values. If you don’t at least have at least a bedrock of trust, you’re wasting your time. If it would benefit the cause of communism to lie, they would lie. It was really hard to negotiate with people like that.”

From 1992 until joining the Supreme Court in 2007, Cunningham was a circuit judge for the 56th Judicial Circuit. He was also a hearing officer for the Kentucky Board of Claims from 1981-85 and a trial commissioner for the Lyon County District Court from 1989 to 1992.

Cunningham, 74, was elected to a second eight-year term in 2014 and is stepping down only halfway through.

Once Cunningham leaves the bench, the judicial nominating commission, which consists of the Chief Justice, two attorneys and four lay people, two of each party appointed by the governor, will meet and choose three names among the applicants, from whom the governor will choose a new justice.

That person will serve until the general election in November when voters in western Kentucky will choose who will fill the remaining time in Cunningham’s term.