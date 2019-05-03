JUVENILE LEADS MONROE COUNTY AUTHORITIES ON CHASE

on 03/05/2019 |

On Sunday, March 3, officers with the Tompkinsville Police Department observed a blue pickup truck traveling on Columbia Avenue with no tail lights.

When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop the vehicle accelerated to a high rate on speed. The vehicle turned onto Jackson Street continuing at a high rate of speed until it left the roadway at the intersection of Jackson Street and Cemetery Road. The blue pickup truck struck approximately 50 feet of fencing before coming to rest in a pasture field.

The driver, a juvenile, was taken into custody and the pickup truck was impounded.

The driver was charged with:

*Speeding 26 m.p.h. over the speed limit, restricted zone.

*reckless driving

*No tail lamps

*Second degree wanton endangerment of two police officers.

*Resisting arrest

*Second degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle.

*Third degree criminal mischief

*Disregarding a stop sign

*No operator’s or moped license

The juvenile was lodged in the Adair County Juvenile Detention Facility.