K-9 JAX ASSISTS LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT IN METH BUST

On Thursday night, March 9, at approximately 7:45 pm, the Barren River Drug Task Force, the Glasgow Police Department and the Cave City Police Department executed a search warrant for drugs at 1104 Columbia Ave lot 62 in Glasgow. The investigation started in Cave City by the Cave City Police that eventually led to the residence in Glasgow. Law enforcement found suspected crystal meth in different areas of the residence along with drug paraphernalia and blister packs of pseudo-ephedrine. Arrested were 34 year old Anthony Eugene Abney and 59 year old Gary Dean Strickland both of Glasgow. Both subjects were arrested and charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offence > or = 2 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a meth precursor 1st offence. Mr. Abney was additionally served with Hart County warrant for contempt of court. Both Abney and Strickland were lodged in the Barren County Jail. The new Cave City K-9 “JAX” assisted in the search and was successful in finding some of the hidden drugs.