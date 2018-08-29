K-9 MAX PASSES FOLLOWING SUDDEN ILLNESS

on 08/29/2018 |



It is with great sorrow that the Barren County Sheriff’s Office reports the passing of their K-9 Max due to a sudden illness. Max was a certified narcotics and tracking dog and was used on many occasions to track criminal suspects and missing persons. He was also a big piece in their mission to take drugs off the streets. Max was an integral part of the family at the BCSO and will be greatly missed!

