It is with great sorrow that the Barren County Sheriff’s Office reports the passing of their K-9 Max due to a sudden illness. Max was a certified narcotics and tracking dog and was used on many occasions to track criminal suspects and missing persons. He was also a big piece in their mission to take drugs off the streets. Max was an integral part of the family at the BCSO and will be greatly missed!
K-9 MAX PASSES FOLLOWING SUDDEN ILLNESS
on 08/29/2018 |
