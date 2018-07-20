Logo


Kalen Wade Watkins

on 07/20/2018 |

Kalen Wade Watkins, 56, of Summer Shade, KY died Thursday, July 19, 2018 at his residence.  Born in Corbin, Ky he is the son of Jack Watkins and Joyce “Kay” Campbell.  Mr. Watkins was an Environmental Executive and a veteran of the National Guard.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his fiancée Laura Wells of Summer Shade, KY; 6 children Landon, Preston and Mason Watkins all of Bowling Green, KY and Spencer, Addison and Elliott Wells all of Summer Shade, KY; a grandson Hudson Watkins; a brother Riley Watkins of Scottsville, KY and a sister Karen Kuykendall of Seattle, WA.

Mr. Watkins chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time.  A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

