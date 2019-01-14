on 01/14/2019 |

Karen Adcock Freeman, 61 of Smiths Grove died Sunday January 13, 2019 at her residence. The Daviess County native was a daughter of the late James Arthur and Wilma Christine Penrod Adcock.

She was preceded in death by her husband Terry Freeman, Sr.

Karen was a veterinarian assistant for 27 years at Alpine Pet Care Center and a member of Faith Assembly of God.

Her survivors include her children, Dalton Freeman, Tiffany Hughes (Mike), Gabby Proctor(Buddy) and Nathan Freeman (Ashton), several grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one sister, Darlene Brumett (Ray), one brother, James Adcock and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Hays Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.