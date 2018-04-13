on 04/13/2018 |

Karen Marlene Wyatt Young, 57, of Glasgow died Friday, April 13, 2018 at her residence. Born in Glasgow, KY she was the daughter of the late James Odell and Marjorie Lucille Bourquin Wyatt. Mrs. Young was a former employee of McPeak Vision Center and was baptized at Boyd’s Creek Baptist Church.

urvivors include her husband William Harold Young of Glasgow; a step-son William Matthew Young of Glasgow; a step-daughter Alysia Read (Daniel) of Glasgow; 4 step grandchildren Drake, Millie, Katelyn and Kaylee Read; 3 brothers Steve Wyatt (Vickie), Larry Wyatt (Marcia) and Joe Wyatt (Debbie) all of Glasgow; 2 sisters Kathy Pedigo (Daryl) of Murfreesboro, TN and Kim Wyatt (Ricky Martin) of Bowling Green, KY and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Ronnie Wyatt.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, April 15, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Dutch Creek Cemetery in Cumberland County. Visitation will be after 2:00pm Saturday at the funeral home.