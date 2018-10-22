Logo


KARL ALLEN MADSON

on 10/22/2018

Karl Allen Madson, 50, of Glasgow died Sunday, October 20, 2018 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  Born in Peoria, IL he was the son of the late Leslie Madson and Patricia Sidebottom Madson of Campbellsville, KY who survives.  Mr. Madson was an employee of Akebono in Glasgow.

In addition to his mother he is survived by Tami Madson of Glasgow; a daughter Kaila Madson and close friend Carlos Torres both of Glasgow; a son Nick Swayne (Lauren) of Glasgow; three grandchildren, two brothers and a sister.

Mr. Madson chose cremation and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.  A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

