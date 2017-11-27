on 11/27/2017 |

Karl Hopper, 93 of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 at his residence

The Warren County native was a son of the late Andrew Alvin and Covia Miller Hopper and is preceded in death by his wife Lydia Rebecca Pardue Hopper. He is preceded in death by a grandchild, Karla Insco and two brothers, Wallace and Albert Hopper. Karl was a WWII Army veteran, a machinist and member of Friendship Baptist Church.

His survivors include four sons, Clifton Hopper (Judith), Steve Hopper (Judy), Richard Hopper (Lisa), Bill Hopper (Kellie); one daughter, Sue Insco (Jack); ten grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, three brothers, Charles Hopper, Andrew Hopper, Joseph Hopper;

Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Friendship Church Cemetery, Oakland, KY with military honors . Visitation Tues. 4-8 p.m., Wed. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Thurs. 9-11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Gideon International, B. G. North Camp, P O Box 1577, Bowling Green, KY 42102-1577